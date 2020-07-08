Thursday, July 9, 2020
Cave Divers Discover Ancient Ochre Mine In Mexico

By John Liang

Cave Divers Discover Ancient Ochre Mine In Mexico (Image credit: Science Advances)
Underwater paleontologists have discovered the first prehistoric ochre mine in the Americas, dating back thousands of years.

The underwater mine was found in Quintana Roo on the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico.

According to an article in Science Advances:

“The cave passages exhibit preserved evidence for ochre extraction pits, speleothem digging tools, shattered and piled flowstone debris, cairn navigational markers, and hearths yielding charcoal from highly resinous wood species. The sophistication and extent of the activities demonstrate a readiness to venture into the dark zones of the caves to prospect and collect what was evidently a highly valued mineral resource.”

Red ochre was used by North America’s earliest inhabitants as a paint.

“Considered to be a key component of human evolutionary development and behavioral complexity, ochre minerals were collected for use in rock paintings, mortuary practices, painted objects, and personal adornment for millennia.”

Check out the full article here.

SourceScience Advances
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

