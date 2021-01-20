Check Out Scubapro’s New Carbon Fiber Regulator

Scubapro has announced the addition of a new carbon fiber regulator to its line-up of regulators.

The new MK19 EVO BT/G260 CARBON BT design is lightweight and modern with a host of features, including:

Environmentally sealed first stage for excellent performance in cold water.

Swivel turret design for ease of hose routing.

Rugged and durable G260 second stage with a carbon fiber front cover.

Tough black, Tech DLC (Diamond-Like Carbon) coating on the regulator metal parts.

SCUBAPRO Group Vice President Joe Stella said about the new regulator:

“The MK19 EVO BT/G260 Carbon BT is a rugged, reliable, and sharp-looking regulator system that delivers solid breathing performance in all diving conditions and water temperatures. It’s a great choice for avid and professional divers who dive in extreme conditions.”

You can find out more here.