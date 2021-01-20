Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Scuba Diving

Check Out Scubapro’s New Carbon Fiber Regulator

Check Out Scubapro's New Carbon Fiber Regulator 1
By Sam Helmy

-

Scubapro carbon fiber regulator.
Scubapro carbon fiber regulator.

Scubapro has announced the addition of a new carbon fiber regulator to its line-up of regulators.

The new MK19 EVO BT/G260 CARBON BT design is lightweight and modern with a host of features, including:

  • Environmentally sealed first stage for excellent performance in cold water.
  • Swivel turret design for ease of hose routing.
  • Rugged and durable G260 second stage with a carbon fiber front cover.
  • Tough black, Tech DLC (Diamond-Like Carbon) coating on the regulator metal parts.

SCUBAPRO Group Vice President Joe Stella said about the new regulator:

“The MK19 EVO BT/G260 Carbon BT is a rugged, reliable, and sharp-looking regulator system that delivers solid breathing performance in all diving conditions and water temperatures. It’s a great choice for avid and professional divers who dive in extreme conditions.”

You can find out more here.

SourceDiveNewsWire
Check Out Scubapro's New Carbon Fiber Regulator 3
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life!

RELATED ARTICLES

Scuba Diving

SSI Expands Its Diver Recognition Card Program

Sam Helmy -
Scuba Schools International has announced that it is expanding its Recognition Card program
Read more
Scuba Diving

Team PADI Sends The Diving World A Message

Sam Helmy -
Team PADI has put out a video message to its members and the diving community to welcome in 2021.
Read more
Scuba Diving

Hollis Adds More Colors To Its F1 LT Fin Line-up

Sam Helmy -
Hollis has added two new colors (yellow and white) to its lineup of F1 LT fins.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CONNECT WITH US

306,716FansLike
72,569FollowersFollow
2,627FollowersFollow
21,376FollowersFollow
25,237FollowersFollow
1,234SubscribersSubscribe

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2021 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US