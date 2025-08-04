Check Out The Cressi x Steve Aoki HiROQUEST Collection

Cressi has announced the launch of its latest collaboration with acclaimed music producer Steve Aoki with the new HiROQUEST Collection.

The new collection comprises a mask and snorkel, designed to entice the next generation of ocean lovers to explore scuba diving, freediving and snorkeling.

The new collaboration is more than just a simple celebrity endorsement; it is designed for performance and durability, usable by both amateurs and professionals alike. The centerpiece of the collection is two key tools from Cressi.

F-Dual Mask

Boasting a frameless, single-lens construction, this mask delivers the effortless comfort of low internal volume. At the same time, it offers a wide panoramic view. The double-feathered silicone skirt provides a secure, adaptable fit for a wide range of facial profiles. The seamless integration of lens and skirt minimizes drag for optimal hydrodynamics.

Divers can select between two cutting-edge lens technologies as follows:

Spectra mirrored lens providing 60% UV ray protection and reduced glare, this is ideal for tropical conditions or surface intervals.

UV380 blue-red coated lens offering 80% UV protection, and improved underwater clarity and color definition.

Supernova Dry Snorkel

The Supernova snorkel is designed for perfection both on the surface and underwater. Features of the Supernova include:

A dry-top splash guard that seals on immersion, preventing water ingress.

High-capacity elliptical bore allowing for an easier work of breathing.

Bottom purge valve and ergonomic silicone mouthpiece to reduce fatigue and increase comfort.

Commenting on the new partnership and collaboration, the Cressi team stated:

“This isn’t just gear. It’s a mindset. A moment for yourself. A trance…If you dare to explore, you start to care.”

Check out the video below.