Check Out The Cressi x Steve Aoki HiROQUEST Collection

Cressi has announced the launch of its latest collaboration with acclaimed music producer Steve Aoki with the new HiROQUEST Collection.
The new collection comprises a mask and snorkel, designed to entice the next generation of ocean lovers to explore scuba diving, freediving and snorkeling.
The new collaboration is more than just a simple celebrity endorsement; it is designed for performance and durability, usable by both amateurs and professionals alike. The centerpiece of the collection is two key tools from Cressi.
F-Dual Mask
Boasting a frameless, single-lens construction, this mask delivers the effortless comfort of low internal volume. At the same time, it offers a wide panoramic view. The double-feathered silicone skirt provides a secure, adaptable fit for a wide range of facial profiles. The seamless integration of lens and skirt minimizes drag for optimal hydrodynamics.
Divers can select between two cutting-edge lens technologies as follows:
- Spectra mirrored lens providing 60% UV ray protection and reduced glare, this is ideal for tropical conditions or surface intervals.
- UV380 blue-red coated lens offering 80% UV protection, and improved underwater clarity and color definition.
Supernova Dry Snorkel
The Supernova snorkel is designed for perfection both on the surface and underwater. Features of the Supernova include:
- A dry-top splash guard that seals on immersion, preventing water ingress.
- High-capacity elliptical bore allowing for an easier work of breathing.
- Bottom purge valve and ergonomic silicone mouthpiece to reduce fatigue and increase comfort.
Commenting on the new partnership and collaboration, the Cressi team stated:
“This isn’t just gear. It’s a mindset. A moment for yourself. A trance…If you dare to explore, you start to care.”
