Tuesday, September 5, 2023
Check Out The New Giosim Housing For the Sony FX30 and FX3

By Sam Helmy

Giosim FX30 and FX3 housing
Giosim has announced the launch of its housing for the Sony FX30 and FX3 professional range of cameras.

The robust anodized aluminum cases provide an ergonomic design with excellent control over the various camera controls. Features of the Giosim housing include:

  • Depth Rated tor 120m/393ft, meaning it can do the most arduous of dives.
  • An additional memory port so you never run out of storage space or miss a sequence.
  • HDMI plug-in for real-time video output.
  • Excellent sealing performance via three stainless steel hooks.
  • Bayonet fitting for attaching various lenses and ports.
  • Base with threaded holes, providing the potential for attaching a wide range of accessories.
  • Customizable grip handle to offer perfect comfort and a fluid shooting environment.
  • Access to the full range of camera controls via the intuitively placed knobs and buttons.

The new Giosim housing retails for €2,590/~$2,795/~£2,213.

You can find out more here.

Sourcethescubanews.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

