Check Out The Snorklean: Mouth Piece Protection for Divers And Snorkelers

By Sam Helmy

-

Meet the Snorklean
There is a new product on the market aimed at keeping divers and snorkelers safe in the era of COVID-19: the Snorklean!

The new device provides protection for mouthpieces on both regulator second stages and snorkels.

The Snorklean is a protective sleeve that is placed over the mouthpieces of rental gear to create a replaceable barrier between users.

According to the inventor of the Snorklean:

“It all started during our first vacation abroad as a family. We were ready to share the magic of scuba diving and snorkeling together. As we gave the children rented snorkels, we asked each other, ‘is this snorkel mouthpiece hygienic?’ We instantly came up with the idea for SNORKLEAN, a scuba diving and snorkel mouthpiece sleeve that protects our family from germs.”

Features of the Snorklean include:

  • Easy to install and use
  • Reusable and made from FDA-approved Silicone.
  • 100% recyclable
  • Can be used by children and adults.
  • Available in various colors for ease of identification.

You can find out more about the Snorklean here or check out the video below.

Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life!

