Check Out This New Dive Mask With Wiper Blades

John Liang
By John Liang

Dive Mask Wiper Blades (Image credit: RKD Watersports)
Dive equipment manufacturer RKD Watersports has developed an innovative way to defog your dive mask.

The company’s dive mask features little wiper blades in it to help defog the mask.

The blades are activated with the push of a button at the top of the mask.

Wiper Blades for Dive Mask
Wiper Blades for Dive Mask (Image credit: RKD Watersports)

The dive mask isn’t for retail sale yet, and RKD is looking for partners to market and sell it, saying it “can be launched to market quickly with your customized brand logo and packaging or modify the tooling as per your own design.”

For more info about the mask, go to rkdwatersports.com.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

