Check Out This New Dive Mask With Wiper Blades

Dive equipment manufacturer RKD Watersports has developed an innovative way to defog your dive mask.

The company’s dive mask features little wiper blades in it to help defog the mask.

The blades are activated with the push of a button at the top of the mask.

The dive mask isn’t for retail sale yet, and RKD is looking for partners to market and sell it, saying it “can be launched to market quickly with your customized brand logo and packaging or modify the tooling as per your own design.”

For more info about the mask, go to rkdwatersports.com.