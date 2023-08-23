Wednesday, August 23, 2023
CMAS Depth World Championship 2023 Day 2: Kateryna Sadurska, Abdelatif Alouach Take Gold In Free Immersion

By John Liang

Aolin Wang Heading Back Up After His 67m Free Immersion National Record For China

France’s Abdelatif Alouach and Ukraine’s Kateryna Sadurska took the Men’s and Women’s gold medals in the Free Immersion (FIM) freediving discipline on Day 2 of the 2023 CMAS Depth World Championship in Roatan, Honduras.

Alouach dove to 118m/387ft to take first place. His countryman Guillaume Bourdila earned silver with his dive to 113m/371ft, and Russia’s Andrey Matveenko, competing under no flag due to his country’s invasion of Ukraine, dove to 111m/364ft for the bronze.

Sadurska Gets Women’s Gold

On the Women’s side, Ukraine’s Kateryna Sadurska dove to a gold medal-winning depth of 97m/318ft, while Italy’s Linda Paganelli came in second with her 96m/315ft dive and Hungary’s Fatima Korok earned bronze with her dive to 94m/308ft dive.

Two New Continental Records Set

Mexico’s Pedro Fernando Tapia Salinas added a second Men’s Continental Record to his trophy case with his dive to 105m/344ft.

South Africa’s Talya Davidoff set a new Women’s Continental Record with her dive to 70m/230ft.

New Masters World Records

Three new Masters FIM World Records were set on Day 2, with the UK’s David Mellor diving to 100m/328ft in the Men’s 60-64 age range, France’s Sauveur Lococo diving to 78m/256ft in the Men’s 65-69 age range, and Mexico’s Alejandra Lopez Rodriguez diving to 52m/171ft in the Women’s 50-54 age range.

Check out the full results below.

CMAS FIM Day 2 Men

CMAS FIM DAY 2 WOMEN

