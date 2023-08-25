CMAS Depth World Championship 2023 Day 3: Sadurska, Molchanov Set New CNF World Records

Ukraine’s Kateryna Sadurska and Russia’s Alexey Molchanov each set Women’s and Men’s CMAS world records in the Constant Weight No Fins (CNF) freediving discipline on Day 3 of the CMAS Depth World Championship in Roatan, Honduras.

Sadurska dove to 78m/256ft, setting a new absolute women’s world record in the CNF discipline, and adding a second gold medal to her haul at this competition.

In an Instagram post, Sadurska wrote:

“It was so special to do it today, on the Independence Day of Ukraine and share it with my country, as it means a lot for all of us!”

Molchanov’s Record Dive

Molchanov, competing under no flag due to his country’s invasion of Ukraine, dove to 100m/328ft, surpassing Petar Klovar’s previous record by 6m/20ft.

The record for Molchanov was especially sweet, given that at the recent Vertical Blue competition he blacked out during that attempt.

Stay tuned for the full results as soon as they become available.