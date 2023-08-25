Friday, August 25, 2023
CMAS Depth World Championship 2023 Day 3: Sadurska, Molchanov Set New CNF World Records

By John Liang

Kateryna Sadurska sets new CMAS CNF World Record (Image via Facebook)
Ukraine’s Kateryna Sadurska and Russia’s Alexey Molchanov each set Women’s and Men’s CMAS world records in the Constant Weight No Fins (CNF) freediving discipline on Day 3 of the CMAS Depth World Championship in Roatan, Honduras.

Sadurska dove to 78m/256ft, setting a new absolute women’s world record in the CNF discipline, and adding a second gold medal to her haul at this competition.

In an Instagram post, Sadurska wrote:

“It was so special to do it today, on the Independence Day of Ukraine and share it with my country, as it means a lot for all of us!”

Molchanov’s Record Dive

Molchanov, competing under no flag due to his country’s invasion of Ukraine, dove to 100m/328ft, surpassing Petar Klovar’s previous record by 6m/20ft.

The record for Molchanov was especially sweet, given that at the recent Vertical Blue competition he blacked out during that attempt.

Alexey Molchanv (Image via Facebook)
Stay tuned for the full results as soon as they become available.

John Liang
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2023 deeperblue.net limited.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

