Saturday, January 9, 2021
‘Coral IVF’ Helping Save Great Barrier Reef

By John Liang

An artificial fertilization method being used on corals in Australia’s Great Barrier Reef appears to be working.

According to Southern Cross University, a team of researchers in recent years undertook a mass coral re-seeding effort dubbed “Coral IVF.”

Scientists captured millions of coral sperm and eggs during the “synchronised sex” event and have successfully reared and “turbo charged” the coral larvae with algae symbionts, ready to replenish heavily-degraded sections of reef, according to the university.

Peter Harrison, head of SCU’s Marine Ecology Research Centre, earlier this month told Reuters:

“This proves that the larvae restoration technique works just as we predicted and we can grow very large corals from tiny microscopic larvae within just a few years.”

To learn more, check out the video below or go to the Great Barrier Reef Foundation website.

John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

Ocean

Ocean

Ocean

