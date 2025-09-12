Friday, September 12, 2025
Could the Rapid Extrication Board Be the Next Big Rescue Device?

By Sam Helmy

-

RescueX's Rapid Extrication Board 2 (Image credit: RescueX)
The Rapid Extrication Board (REB) is set to become the next big thing of the automated external defibrillators (AEDs) in the rescue scene.

When first introduced, CPR training didn’t instantly evolve. Instructors and agencies needed time to update their curricula and standards committees had to digest mounting evidence that AEDs were saving lives.

The same is true for water extractions. In 2012, the Undersea & Hyperbaric Medical Society reviewed recreational dive rescue training and reached a stark conclusion: without a way to remove a victim from water in under 60 seconds, current methods were the best available. Since then, divers have been taught to haul a casualty to the pool or the boat’s edge. At that point, they could stop and trust that brute strength on deck would finish the job of removing the casualty from the water.

The REB, made by RescueX, promises to transform this side of rescue into a more manageable, streamlined process. The board is easy to use and intuitive, allowing rescuers to quickly remove a waterlogged victim from the water.

RescueX's Rapid Extrication Board
The board features color-coded straps that allow users to easily and simply secure a victim to the board before attempting to move them, and integrated wheels allow effortless transfer. What once demanded improvisation and brute force is now a teachable, repeatable sequence.

Whether you’re the in-water rescuer or the deck-side, every role follows clear steps when using the REB, resulting in reduced risk for both victim and rescue team.

Attendees at the 2025 DEMA Show can attend a live demo on Wednesday and Thursday of DEMA week, at the Rosen Aquatic Center, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

For more info, go to rescuextraining.com.

Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

