A new book by Christina Soontornvat on the epic Thai football team cave rescue in 2018 is scheduled to hit the shelves this fall, and the cover for it was recently revealed.

The book, titled “All Thirteen: The Incredible Cave Rescue of the Thai Boys’ Soccer Team,” will be published on October 13th, 2020.

The work is a combination of firsthand interviews with various rescue workers with all the science and engineering that went into the rescue efforts, as well as a look into Thai culture and religion, and what role it may have played in the young boys’ resilience.

“All Thirteen” combines in-depth research, as well as plenty of photographic illustrations, that document the historic rescue. The book also features a comprehensive bibliography and detailed source notes.

