The Bow Seat Ocean Awareness Program has announced the winners of its eighth annual Ocean Awareness Contest.

The competition is an international event aimed at teenagers to create pieces of art that are meant to raise awareness about the ocean and conservation issues.

The latest competition asked participants to address the various places, species, and ecosystems being affected by climate change. Participants submitted entries from 69 countries across the world, as well as 49 states of the USA.

The art submitted for this year’s competition features a wide range of subjects, including turtles and dugongs, and went even deeper, covering topics like economics, migration, and food security.

The competition is judged by an acclaimed panel, including National Geographic photographer Brian Skerry and environmental artist Lisa Reindorf, among others.

You can check out this year’s winners here.