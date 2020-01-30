The winners of the 2020 NOGI Awards have been announced by the Academy of Underwater Arts and Sciences (AUAS).

According to AUAS President Dan Orr:

“NOGI Award is the oldest and most prestigious award in the recreational diving world, recognizing individuals who have made significant career contributions to the sport, the industry and the world in the Arts, the Sciences, the Environment, Sports/Education and through Distinguished Service.”

The 2020 winners include:

Carol Rose, winner of the Distinguished Service award. Wolcott Henry, winner of the Environment award. Don Barthelmess, winner of the Sports/Education award. Laurence Madin, winner of the Science award. Paul Nicklen, winner of the Arts award.



This year’s winners will be presented with their awards at the 60th annual NOGI Awards Gala Banquet, held on November 5th, 2020, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

You can find out more about the NOGI Awards here.