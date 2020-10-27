Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Cristos Papadopoulos, Natsumi Mitsuno Toke Top Spots At Infinity Depth Games

By John Liang

Greece’s Christos Papadopoulos and Japan’s Natsumi Mitsuno came out on top overall in the men’s and women’s divisions of their year’s Infinity Depth Games off Larnaca, Cyprus.

The competition took place from October 9th through the 18th.

Papadopoulos took the top spots in the men’s Constant Weight (where he was the only competitor) and Constant Weight Bi-fins disciplines with respective dives of 80 meters (262 feet) and 85 meters (279 feet).  His Greek compatriot Alexandros Koukos won the men’s Free Immersion discipline with an 86-meter (282-foot) dive. Cyprus’s Alexandros Polemitis and Koukos both made 52-meter (171-foot) dives.

The top three spots of the women’s Constant Weight competition went to Austrian Birgit Standhartinger with dives of 72, 73 and 74 meters (236 feet, 239.5 feet, 243 feet). The Constant Weight No Fins discipline had Japan’s Yukine Toshinaga take the top two spots with 42-meter and 43-meter (138-foot and 141-foot) dives, followed by Great Britain’s Beci Ryan’s 40-meter (131-foot) dive.

The women’s Free Immersion discipline saw Spain’s Lorena Prieto Cacabelos win with a 45-meter (148-foot) dive, and the Constant Weight with Bi-fins competition saw Greece’s Meropi Adamopoulou take the top spot with a 55-meter (180-foot) dive.

Standhartinger and India’s Selina Samanta both set national records, as well.

For more info, check out the complete results on the Infinity Depth Games Facebook page.

