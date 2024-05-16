Thursday, May 16, 2024
DAN and Diventures Team Up To Promote Dive Safety

By Sam Helmy

DAN Collaborating With Diventures for new Dive Safety Officer Course
Diventures and the Divers Alert Network have teamed up to announce a new training partnership to take DAN’s Dive Safety Officer (DSO) course around the world.

The course is aimed at dive operations, including shops, teams, zoos, resorts, aquariums, and more. It aims to build a culture of dive safety within an organization and develop the habits and practices that keep dive safety at the forefront of any organization.

Historically, the reach of the DSO course was limited since it was constrained by DAN’s logistical ability to deliver it worldwide. The new partnership aims to solve this problem and deliver the course to a host of new organizations globally.

Commenting on the new partnership, the course creator Francois Burman, Vice President of Safety Services at DAN, stated:

“By collaborating with Diventures, we will be able to reach more dive operators. DAN’s vision is to make every dive accident- and injury-free. Diventures’ commitment to safety and their broad footprint will help make this vision a reality.”

While Diventures founder Dean Hollis added:

“At Diventures, safety is our number one priority. Our dive professionals, trip leaders, and store operators have always found enormous value in DAN’s courses, and we know they make our industry safer. We’re thrilled to deploy our talented team and resources to expand the availability of DAN DSO training.”

You can find out more information here.

Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

