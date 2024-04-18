Thursday, April 18, 2024
DAN And NAUI Team Up To Promote Diver Safety

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

NAUI Launches Its New Mobile App
NAUI Launches Its New Mobile App

The Divers Alert Network Europe and NAUI Worldwide have announced a first-of-its-kind partnership aimed at promoting diver safety.

The new partnership aims to increase the safety of divers throughout the European Union and the broader European landscape by facilitating DAN First Aid Courses.

For its part, NAUI will promote and exclusively recognize DAN EU First Aid Courses. This pairs NAUI’s experience in diver training with DAN’s expertise in diver safety and first aid.

Commenting on the new partnership, Cliff Richardson, the executive director of NAUI Worldwide and CEO of NAUI Services Group, stated:

“This landmark partnership enables NAUI instructors to seamlessly integrate DAN-EU courses into their curriculum, empowering our members with essential lifesaving skills. Through the dedication of Dr. Alessandro Marroni, Laura Marroni, and our European members, this alliance heralds a new era of safety and expertise in European waters.”

Source
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

