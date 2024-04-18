DAN And NAUI Team Up To Promote Diver Safety

The Divers Alert Network Europe and NAUI Worldwide have announced a first-of-its-kind partnership aimed at promoting diver safety.

The new partnership aims to increase the safety of divers throughout the European Union and the broader European landscape by facilitating DAN First Aid Courses.

For its part, NAUI will promote and exclusively recognize DAN EU First Aid Courses. This pairs NAUI’s experience in diver training with DAN’s expertise in diver safety and first aid.

Commenting on the new partnership, Cliff Richardson, the executive director of NAUI Worldwide and CEO of NAUI Services Group, stated:

“This landmark partnership enables NAUI instructors to seamlessly integrate DAN-EU courses into their curriculum, empowering our members with essential lifesaving skills. Through the dedication of Dr. Alessandro Marroni, Laura Marroni, and our European members, this alliance heralds a new era of safety and expertise in European waters.”