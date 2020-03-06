The Divers Alert Network has announced the creation of a new research grant aimed at cardiology and diving.

The new grant is in memory of Dr. Alfred Bove and is called the Alfred Bove DAN Research Grant for Cardiac Health in Scuba Diving.

Dr. Bove was a renowned cardiologist and dive medicine specialist who made various important contributions to the field.

The funding for the grant is US$250,000 (~224,375 Euros) over the next five years, and funding is available for single-year or multiyear projects. The main aim of the grant is to fund research into possible adverse effects of scuba diving on people with pre-existing cardiac conditions. The grant covers methods of screening for increased risk, as well as potential preventative measures.

For those interested in the grant, proposals must be submitted by May 1st, 2020. Winners will be announced at the June 2020 meeting of the Hyperbaric Medical Society.

You can find out more about the grant and entry requirements here.