The folks at Neptonics have introduced a new bag that fits Riffe and other pole spears.

The Riffe Slinger Pole Spear Case secures your pole spear and related parts with an internal elastic webbing system. Its reinforced inner sheath protects sharp ends.

The bag opens up flat for easy and quick access to your gear when the fish are in sight and the pressure is on. It’s made from a 600D polyester printed with Riffe’s Vortex Camo and a tough, clear, water-resistant TPE coating which stands up to harsh outdoor environments and makes cleanup after a long day on the water much easier.

The padded bag also sports a removable shoulder strap with Duraflex D-rings and clips. Its dimensions are 42 inches x 5 inches x 2.25 inches (106.7cm x 12.7cm x 5.7cm).

The bag fits Riffe, Headhunter, Nertic, Salvimar, and other pole spears, and retails for US$50 (~49 Euros).

For more info, check out the Neptonics website at neptonics.com.