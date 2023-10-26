Thursday, October 26, 2023
DAN Europe Unveils New Service Allowing Free Calls Over The Internet

John Liang
By John Liang

The Divers Alert Network Europe this week introduced a new service allowing members to call the emergency hotline also via the Internet.

“This makes it now possible to contact our Alarm Center even when cellular signal reception is poor,” according to the agency.

It also allows long-distance calls to be made without incurring excessive costs.

The other ways you can contact the Alarm Center are through the following channels:

