DAN Europe Unveils New Service Allowing Free Calls Over The Internet

The Divers Alert Network Europe this week introduced a new service allowing members to call the emergency hotline also via the Internet.
“This makes it now possible to contact our Alarm Center even when cellular signal reception is poor,” according to the agency.
It also allows long-distance calls to be made without incurring excessive costs.
The other ways you can contact the Alarm Center are through the following channels:
- DAN Europe App (iOS, Android)
- Directly calling the emergency numbers (international, local) found on your digital Membership card.
- From the web page dedicated to Emergencies.