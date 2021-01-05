Saturday, January 9, 2021
Freediving

Daniel Roettgermann, Tito Zappala Break No Limits Tandem Freediving World Record

Daniel Roettgermann, Tito Zappala Break No Limits Tandem Freediving World Record 1
By John Liang

-

Two Divers Break No Limits Tandem Freediving World Record
Two Divers Break No Limits Tandem Freediving World Record (Image credit: Alice Cattaneo)

German and Italian freedivers have broken the world record for the No Limits Tandem discipline.

The record was broken on December 31st, 2020 off Sharm El-Sheik in Egypt.

In the NLT Tandem discipline — which is a freediving record certifying agencies such as AIDA do not recognize as a formal discipline — the freedivers hold on to a sled and go down together. Reaching the depth they stop, fill a balloon with air, and are pulled up by the balloon. At around the 30-meter mark, they detach their lanyards and go to the surface on their own.

Daniel Roettgermann from Germany and Tito Zappalà from Italy dove via sled to 130 meters (427 feet) under the supervision of an AIDA judge. They spent 1 minute below 100 meters and finished with a white card after a 3:05-minute dive time.

Roettgermann said of the dive:

“The tandem record was challenging for me because preparation, start, and speed had to be suitable for both of us. Everything needed to be well aligned. Also, I was used to focus[ing] on myself during diving, and paying attention to your buddy is also a little distracting. But Tito is a great athlete and friend and was always supporting me. While he is in the water every day and going down easily — I call him ’a machine’ due to his incredible fitness level — I had to prepare a little more.”

Zappalà said:

“With this record, we also smashed my personal best with the depth of -130 meters. We didn’t have much time to train together but felt ready after two training sessions to -90 and -120 meters. We had a lot of fun. Actually, this is my record because being half the size of ‘bambino,’ I dove double the distance.”

The former world record of 126 meters (413 feet) by Stavros Kastrinakis and Andrea Zuccari was set in January 2013.

Daniel Roettgermann and Tito Zappalà break No Limits Tandem World Record
Daniel Roettgermann and Tito Zappalà break No Limits Tandem World Record (Image credit: Alice Cattaneo)

Daniel Roettgermann, Tito Zappala Break No Limits Tandem Freediving World Record 3
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

Freediving

William Trubridge Honored In New Year’s List

Sam Helmy -
William Trubridge has been honored by New Zealand in the new year's honors list.
Read more
Freediving

PADI Launches New Mermaid Courses

John Liang -
PADI has launched a new Mermaid course program that ranges from a “discovery experience” all the way to the Instructor level.
Read more
Freediving

Stig Severinsen Sets New Guinness World Underwater Swimming Record

John Liang -
Danish freediver Stig Severinsen has smashed the existing record in longitudinal swimming underwater with a 202.0-meter (662.73-foot) swim.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CONNECT WITH US

306,716FansLike
72,569FollowersFollow
2,622FollowersFollow
21,376FollowersFollow
25,237FollowersFollow
1,234SubscribersSubscribe

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2021 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US