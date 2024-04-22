Dates For The Buddy “Dive Thru the Lens” Event Announced

Buddy Dive Resort Bonaire has announced the dates for the “Buddy Dive Thru the Lens” photography event.

The event will take place on August 24-31, 2024, at the Buddy Dive Resort, and will include the following activities:

Underwater Photography Workshops: learn from the pros some of the best tips and tricks to improve your underwater photography.

PADI Underwater Photography Specialty: Those looking for a formal certification can take part in an Underwater Photography specialty course.

Evening Presentations: Spend your evening attending presentations to gain knowledge and share ideas with like-minded people.

Dedicated Boat dives: Depart on photography dedicated boat dives.

You can find out more information here.