Wednesday, November 13, 2024
DAVOSA Unveils New Argonautic 39 Monochrome Dive Watch

John Liang
By John Liang

DAVOSA has unveiled its new Argonautic 39 Monochrome dive watch.
DAVOSA has unveiled its new Argonautic 39 Monochrome dive watch.

DAVOSA has unveiled its new Argonautic 39 Monochrome dive watch.

The watch’s name derives from the Argonauts – the legendary companions of Jason on his heroic quest to find the golden fleece.

The ion plating in deep ocean blue covers the sporty yet elegant three-part TriaLink bracelet, stretching all the way around the case. The unidirectional bezel and crown are also finished in this shade of blue.

The case back, which bears the DAVOSA wind rose logo as well as the word “Monochrome,” also features a special plaque indicating the limited edition.

The three-part case with a screw-down back and screw-down crown has been tested to an atmospheric pressure of 20 ATM, which corresponds to an impressive water resistance of 200 meters/656 feet. A scratch-resistant, anti-reflective sapphire crystal protects the hands and dial from external influences. Additionally, the solid TriaLink bracelet with its individually screwed links and a safety clasp adapts comfortably to both wider and narrower wrists thanks to its gentle transition from 20 to 16 mm.

It retails for €1,190/~US$1264 and is available from DAVOSA connsessionnaires and the manufacturer’s website.

John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

DeeperBlue.com is the World's Largest Community dedicated to Freediving, Scuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

