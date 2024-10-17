Thursday, October 17, 2024
DEMA Show Coverage

DEMA Activates Disaster Assistance Program to Aid Those Impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton

John Liang
By John Liang

-

Fourth Element Scout Mask at DEMA Show 2022
Fourth Element Scout Mask at DEMA Show 2022

If you’re a dive pro planning on attending this year’s DEMA Show in Las Vegas but were impacted by the recent hurricanes that slammed the southern USA recently, the Diving Equipment & Marketing Association is offering a means to help get you there.

The DEMA Executive Committee has approved the activation of DEMA’s Disaster Assistance Program to assist DEMA-Member Show Exhibitors and Buyers in areas impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

According to Tom Ingram, President and CEO of DEMA:

“DEMA’s Disaster Assistance Program funds are available to DEMA Member Exhibitors at DEMA Show 2024 who are located in declared disaster areas following Hurricanes Helene and Milton, to aid them in getting to and exhibiting at DEMA Show 2024. Registered DEMA-Member ‘Buyers’ from these disaster areas staying in the DEMA hotel block are also eligible for funds to assist in attending DEMA Show so they can buy the products and services they need to keep their businesses in operation.”

For more info, go to dema.org.

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
112,182FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US