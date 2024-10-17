DEMA Activates Disaster Assistance Program to Aid Those Impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton

If you’re a dive pro planning on attending this year’s DEMA Show in Las Vegas but were impacted by the recent hurricanes that slammed the southern USA recently, the Diving Equipment & Marketing Association is offering a means to help get you there.

The DEMA Executive Committee has approved the activation of DEMA’s Disaster Assistance Program to assist DEMA-Member Show Exhibitors and Buyers in areas impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

According to Tom Ingram, President and CEO of DEMA:

“DEMA’s Disaster Assistance Program funds are available to DEMA Member Exhibitors at DEMA Show 2024 who are located in declared disaster areas following Hurricanes Helene and Milton, to aid them in getting to and exhibiting at DEMA Show 2024. Registered DEMA-Member ‘Buyers’ from these disaster areas staying in the DEMA hotel block are also eligible for funds to assist in attending DEMA Show so they can buy the products and services they need to keep their businesses in operation.”

For more info, go to dema.org.