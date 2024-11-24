Sunday, November 24, 2024
ProShot Showcases Tidal Mask with Advanced Anti-Fog Technology

By John Liang

ProShot Masks with Anti-Fog films
The folks at ProShot this past week highlighted their Tidal Mask at DEMA Show in Las Vegas that features a cool anti-fog technology.

The Tidal Masks come with is a pre-adhered, hydrophilic film on the inside. The way it works is that fog is made up of little tiny beads of water bubbling up along the mask screen, reflecting light. This film absorbs a lot of those beads and spreads it out into a sheet, keeping the mask visor clear.

The film comes pre-applied to all of the company’s masks, including ones for scuba diving and freediving along with hybrid masks with dual lenses and single lenses.

While the masks retail for US$99.99/~€96, if you’re feeling adventurous you can also buy the film separately for $14.99/~€14 and apply it to your own mask.

For more info, go to proshotcase.com.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

