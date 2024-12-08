Underwater Museums Book By Brandi Muller Unveiled

Brandi Muller unveiled her book “Underwater Museums” during this year’s DEMA Show.

The book takes you on an adventure of a lifetime and a deep dive into history as you explore a huge range of wrecks in the Pacific.

The book covers World War II wrecks from a host of the Pacific’s most famous battlefields. From a sunken Japanese fleet that thought it was safe from US aircraft, to Sherman tanks that were swamped off the coast of Saipan.

The book also explores some of the world’s most famous diving destinations, such as Truk Lagoon, which is arguably the best wreck diving destination in the world. The book offers a truly unique look into the history of the world through the defining era of the last century.

The book is available on Amazon.