Saturday, February 10, 2024
DEMA Announces Its Latest Board of Directors

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

DEMA's First Board Meeting of 2019 To Take Place Next Week

DEMA has announced the results of its latest Board of Directors election cycle and who will be the new member from 2024 through 2026.

Elected DEMA Board of Directors members serve three-year terms. The following are the DEMA Board:

A1-Manufacturing

  • Mike Hollis, Pro Asia re-elected in 2024.
  • Tom Phillipp, XS Scuba, Inc

A2-Diver Certification and Training Agencies

  • Tom Leaird, Scuba Educators International
  • Jeff Mondle, PADI Americas, re-elected in 2024.

A3-Dive Publishing, Media, Consulting and Non-Retail Service Providers

  • William Cline, Cline Group Advertising, Inc
  • Dan Orr, Dan Orr Consulting, re-elected in 2024.

A4-Retailers

  • Jeffrey Cinciripino, Scuba Shack Diving Services
  • Richard Thomas, International Scuba Elected in 2024.

A5-Travel & Resorts

  • Shana Phelan, Pura Vida Divers LLC, elected in 2024.
  • Steve Weaver, Dream Weaver Travel

You can find out more about the DEMA board here.

Sam Helmy
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor.

