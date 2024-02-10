DEMA Announces Its Latest Board of Directors

DEMA has announced the results of its latest Board of Directors election cycle and who will be the new member from 2024 through 2026.

Elected DEMA Board of Directors members serve three-year terms. The following are the DEMA Board:

A1-Manufacturing

Mike Hollis, Pro Asia re-elected in 2024.

Tom Phillipp, XS Scuba, Inc

A2-Diver Certification and Training Agencies

Tom Leaird, Scuba Educators International

Jeff Mondle, PADI Americas, re-elected in 2024.

A3-Dive Publishing, Media, Consulting and Non-Retail Service Providers

William Cline, Cline Group Advertising, Inc

Dan Orr, Dan Orr Consulting, re-elected in 2024.

A4-Retailers

Jeffrey Cinciripino, Scuba Shack Diving Services

Richard Thomas, International Scuba Elected in 2024.

A5-Travel & Resorts

Shana Phelan, Pura Vida Divers LLC, elected in 2024.

Steve Weaver, Dream Weaver Travel

You can find out more about the DEMA board here.