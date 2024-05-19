DEMA Launches Subscription Service For Its Quarterly Certification Census

DEMA has launched a subscription service for its Quarterly Certification Census.
The census has been in existence since 2003 and tracks open water certifications issued in the US and US territories.
Open Water certifications are defined as an entry-level certification allowing the user to dive with a buddy after qualification without needing a Divemaster or Instructor. Three subscription plans are available at differing costs.
- Members Only Subscription: Current DEMA members can subscribe to the census at no additional cost.
- Non-member quarterly state-by-state subscription: US$89 (~€82) This subscription provides granular data as reported by the various training agencies on a state-by-state basis.
- Non-member quarterly summary subscription: This subscription provides a summary of the quarterly Open water certification at no additional cost.