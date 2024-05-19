Sunday, May 19, 2024
DEMA Launches Subscription Service For Its Quarterly Certification Census

safe diving skills
Confined Water Training- Learning the skills to become a safe diver

DEMA has launched a subscription service for its Quarterly Certification Census.

The census has been in existence since 2003 and tracks open water certifications issued in the US and US territories.

Open Water certifications are defined as an entry-level certification allowing the user to dive with a buddy after qualification without needing a Divemaster or Instructor. Three subscription plans are available at differing costs.

Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

