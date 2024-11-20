Wednesday, November 20, 2024
DEMA Show Coverage

DEMA Show Reintroduces the Undersea Grand Prix Treasure Hunt

Nola Schoder
By Nola Schoder

-

DEMA Reintroduces the Undersea Grand Prix Treasure Hunt
DEMA Reintroduces the Undersea Grand Prix Treasure Hunt

This year’s DEMA Show is buzzing with excitement thanks to the return of the Undersea Grand Prix Treasure Hunt.

Inspired by the Formula 1 event happening simultaneously in Las Vegas, this interactive game takes attendees on a race across the show floor. Participants search for checkered flags at designated “pit stops” hosted by participating exhibitors. Completing the course earns contestants’ entry into a prize drawing featuring prizes:

  • The Ultimate DEMA Show 2025 Experience
  • A Free 2025 DEMA Membership
  • $500 Cash Prize
  • Uber Gift Card

For exhibitors, the treasure hunt has proven to be a fantastic way to attract visitors and increase visibility. Sponsors were featured on the DEMA website and included in email blasts, providing valuable exposure.

Janean Sproul of Tank’d Pro Dive Center in Utila, Honduras says:

“This is bringing people to our booth that may not have thought to come down the [Bay Islands Pavilion] and has definitely given us a lot more exposure. I’m a team player, and I really believe in DEMA. It benefits all of us—the entire dive community.”

Odyssey Resort Utila Honduras takes part in DEMA Show Undersea Grand Prix Treasure Hunt
Tank’d Pro Dive Center in  Utila Honduras takes part in DEMA Show Undersea Grand Prix Treasure Hunt

Joshua White from The Resort at Marble Hill in Roatan, Honduras, shares:

“We’ve had a lot of people come up doing the race thing and collecting stickers. It’s brought us great traffic, and I really appreciate it.”

Resort at Marble Hill takes part in the DEMA Show Undersea Grand Prix Treasure Hunt
Resort at Marble Hill takes part in the DEMA Show Undersea Grand Prix Treasure Hunt

Scuba Travel Ventures, now celebrating 28 years at DEMA Show, highlights how the Grand Prix is helping to drive engagement:

“This is a great opportunity for attendees to stop by and give us a chance to explain who we are and how we can support their dive travel programs. It’s fun to connect with people, even if just for five minutes.”

takes part in the DEMA Show Undersea Grand Prix Treasure Hunt takes part in the DEMA Show Undersea Grand Prix Treasure Hunt
takes part in the DEMA Show Undersea Grand Prix Treasure Hunt takes part in the DEMA Show Undersea Grand Prix Treasure Hunt.

For Patriots for Disabled Divers, the event creates meaningful opportunities to raise awareness, said Merial Currer:

“This is our chance to ideally raise funds, but more importantly, to talk about what we do — funding scuba training for veterans.”

Patriots for Disabled Divers takes part in the DEMA Show Undersea Grand Prix Treasure Hunt
Patriots for Disabled Divers takes part in the DEMA Show Undersea Grand Prix Treasure Hunt

Meanwhile, exhibitors like Shelli Hendricks of Blue Horizon Solutions praises the initiative as a natural icebreaker:

“It’s given me opportunities to chat with people and have meaningful conversations. I’ve really enjoyed being part of the Grand Prix.”

Blue Horizon Solutions takes part in DEMA Show Undersea Grand Prix Treasure Hunt
Blue Horizon Solutions takes part in DEMA Show Undersea Grand Prix Treasure Hunt

The prize drawing for the Undersea Grand Prix Treasure Hunt will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 22.

Nola Schoder
Nola Schoderhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Nola is a journalist, visual storyteller and award-winning underwater photographer specializing in marine life, conservation and dive travel. A dive pro for 10+ years and an avid freediver, she started diving in San Diego, CA, and traversed the globe until landing in Miami. She holds a master's in Marine Conservation and works extensively documenting research, mostly with sharks and rays, and even has an individual manta ray named after her. Above water, she is generally on a gastronomic adventure or hiking for a view of our blue planet.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
112,143FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US