DEMA Show Reintroduces the Undersea Grand Prix Treasure Hunt

This year’s DEMA Show is buzzing with excitement thanks to the return of the Undersea Grand Prix Treasure Hunt.

Inspired by the Formula 1 event happening simultaneously in Las Vegas, this interactive game takes attendees on a race across the show floor. Participants search for checkered flags at designated “pit stops” hosted by participating exhibitors. Completing the course earns contestants’ entry into a prize drawing featuring prizes:

The Ultimate DEMA Show 2025 Experience

A Free 2025 DEMA Membership

$500 Cash Prize

Uber Gift Card

For exhibitors, the treasure hunt has proven to be a fantastic way to attract visitors and increase visibility. Sponsors were featured on the DEMA website and included in email blasts, providing valuable exposure.

Janean Sproul of Tank’d Pro Dive Center in Utila, Honduras says:

“This is bringing people to our booth that may not have thought to come down the [Bay Islands Pavilion] and has definitely given us a lot more exposure. I’m a team player, and I really believe in DEMA. It benefits all of us—the entire dive community.”

Joshua White from The Resort at Marble Hill in Roatan, Honduras, shares:

“We’ve had a lot of people come up doing the race thing and collecting stickers. It’s brought us great traffic, and I really appreciate it.”

Scuba Travel Ventures, now celebrating 28 years at DEMA Show, highlights how the Grand Prix is helping to drive engagement:

“This is a great opportunity for attendees to stop by and give us a chance to explain who we are and how we can support their dive travel programs. It’s fun to connect with people, even if just for five minutes.”

For Patriots for Disabled Divers, the event creates meaningful opportunities to raise awareness, said Merial Currer:

“This is our chance to ideally raise funds, but more importantly, to talk about what we do — funding scuba training for veterans.”

Meanwhile, exhibitors like Shelli Hendricks of Blue Horizon Solutions praises the initiative as a natural icebreaker:

“It’s given me opportunities to chat with people and have meaningful conversations. I’ve really enjoyed being part of the Grand Prix.”

The prize drawing for the Undersea Grand Prix Treasure Hunt will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 22.