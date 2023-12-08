Friday, December 8, 2023
Scuba Diving

Dick Clarke Wins 2023 DAN Lifetime Achievement Award

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Dick Clarke - 2023 DAN Lifetime Achievement Award Recipient
Dick Clarke - 2023 DAN Lifetime Achievement Award Recipient

Dick Clarke has been honored with the 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award by the Divers Alert Network.

The award is to recognize his outstanding contribution to diving over a career spanning more than 40 years.

Over the decades, Clarke has been a pioneer in Hyperbaric medical research, diving education and hyperbaric oxygen therapy. Starting his career in 1969, he has held many posts in the industry and worked on many cutting-edge projects.

In 1986, Clarke founded the National Board of Diving & Hyperbaric Medical Technology (NBDHMT), of which he is still the president today.

Commenting on the award, DAN President and CEO Bill Ziefle stated:

“It’s hard to imagine a more deserving recipient of the DAN Lifetime Achievement Award than Dick Clarke. Dick has done so much over the years to advance the cause of hyperbaric medical treatment for divers. His research and his tireless dedication to educating medical providers has led to improved outcomes for countless injured divers. We’re proud to recognize Dick Clarke with this award.”

You can check out a video about Dick Clarke below.

Dick Clarke - 2023 DAN Lifetime Achievement Award Recipient

SourceDiveNewsWire
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
102,806FollowersFollow
0FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
10,900FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,080SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2023 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US