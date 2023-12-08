Dick Clarke Wins 2023 DAN Lifetime Achievement Award

Dick Clarke has been honored with the 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award by the Divers Alert Network.

The award is to recognize his outstanding contribution to diving over a career spanning more than 40 years.

Over the decades, Clarke has been a pioneer in Hyperbaric medical research, diving education and hyperbaric oxygen therapy. Starting his career in 1969, he has held many posts in the industry and worked on many cutting-edge projects.

In 1986, Clarke founded the National Board of Diving & Hyperbaric Medical Technology (NBDHMT), of which he is still the president today.

Commenting on the award, DAN President and CEO Bill Ziefle stated:

“It’s hard to imagine a more deserving recipient of the DAN Lifetime Achievement Award than Dick Clarke. Dick has done so much over the years to advance the cause of hyperbaric medical treatment for divers. His research and his tireless dedication to educating medical providers has led to improved outcomes for countless injured divers. We’re proud to recognize Dick Clarke with this award.”

You can check out a video about Dick Clarke below.