Dirty Dozen Expeditions Launch New Live Broadcast During COVID-19 Lockdown

Dirty Dozen Expeditions Founder Aron Arngrímsson has announced a new live series, “Coming Clean with the Dirty Dozen,” launching this week.

The series features an exciting lineup of big name guests and will air twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays.

The inaugural DDE episode of “Coming Clean with The Dirty Dozen” goes live at 8pm BST on Thursday 16th April 2020 and will be broadcast on The Dirty Dozen Expedition Facebook page where you will be able to interact with the hosts and ask questions.

The first speaker of the series is Tour de Force Explorer, dynamic documentary maker, award-winning photographer & cinematographer and author Jill Heinerth.

Watch Aron and Jill in lockdown as they delve deeper into decompression sickness and diving. Jill’s unexpected hit came after thousands of amassed hours exploring in extreme conditions. DCS, or the bends, is a sports injury and there is a spectrum of how the gas bubbles can affect your body from a skin rash to paralysis.

Episode 2 features Explorer, Adventurer, Cave Diver and Technical Instructor Matt Jevon as he discusses his recovery from COVID-19 and much more.

DDE has 10-plus more episodes in the making so keep an eye on their social media for announcement of the next guests. The broadcasts will be available to watch on the DDE website and YouTube channel afterwards.

According to Aron Arngrímsson:

“We all realize the lockdown is not fun, and there are plenty of other things we would rather be doing, namely being underwater but we are in this together to fight COVID-19. So, when thinking about how DDE could deliver you the next best thing to actually going diving; we thought why not bring the finest Explorers to your living room twice a week. Coming Clean has turned into a fantastic community project with a brilliant production team behind the scenes, exciting content creation and I get to live out my secret dream pretending to be a late-night talk show host. It’s set to be an unmissable series, tune in.”

Tune in to Facebook on Thursday at 8:00 pm London / 3:00 pm US Eastern to watch

Episode 1: Jill Heinerth: Bent – An Honest Conversation.