With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the folks at Dirty Dozen Expeditions are offering flexible bookings to make it easier to plan a cool dive trip.

“As we enter this uncertain economic climate, we understand it can be hard to commit big sums of money to guarantee your spots on the trip of a lifetime.”

Consequently, Dirty Dozen have temporarily lowered their deposit amounts to 15%, so you can book your trip in confidence at a very affordable price.

“Our new payment schedules include final payments as late as 90 days before departure. Our schedules are running until 2025 in our destinations and are published on our website, so while we weather this storm from home, you can actually still dream and plan your trip of a lifetime.”

In addition, Blue O Two, Dirty Dozen’s umbrella company, have offered new guidelines for a limited time with the following protection measures on new bookings:

“-If you make a new booking with us, between the 9th March to 30th April you can cancel your liveaboard space and receive a full refund.

“-From the 9th March, any new bookings will be refunded if you are unable to travel due to COVID-19.

“-For existing bookings, our standard terms and conditions with Blue O Two still apply, with some exceptions caused by the outbreak of the COVID-19.”

Of course, there are certain specific terms and conditions related to the above, so it’s best to check out the Dirty Dozen Expeditions blog for all the info.