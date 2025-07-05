Discovery Diving Annual Treasure Hunt Dates Announced

Discovery Diving has announced the dates for its 46th annual Underwater Treasure Hunt.

This year, the event is scheduled to take place on October 11, 2025, and will be raising money for the Divers Alert Network and the Mile of Hope Children’s Cancer Event.

The treasure hunt will take place off rock jetty at Radio Island in Beaufort, North Carolina.

This year, divers will have to collect treasures in the form of numbered oyster shells. Once all the shells have been collected, they are returned to the dive shop for a feast and prize draws.

The annual event is one of the largest gatherings of divers in North Carolina.

In 2024, over 100 divers took part in the event. Last year, the event was an astounding success, with local and international businesses donating over US$45,000 (~€38,237) in prizes and fun promotional items.

With this event still a few months away, you can still take part in the event either as a participant or sponsor.

Donations, contributions and promotional materials can be sent to:

Treasure Hunt c/o

Discovery Diving Company

414 Orange Street

Beaufort, NC 28516