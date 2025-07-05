Saturday, July 5, 2025
Scuba Diving

Discovery Diving Annual Treasure Hunt Dates Announced

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Discovery Diving Treasure Hunt (Image credit: Discovery Diving via Facebook)
Discovery Diving Treasure Hunt (Image credit: Discovery Diving via Facebook)

Discovery Diving has announced the dates for its 46th annual Underwater Treasure Hunt.

This year, the event is scheduled to take place on October 11, 2025, and will be raising money for the Divers Alert Network and the Mile of Hope Children’s Cancer Event.

The treasure hunt will take place off rock jetty at Radio Island in Beaufort, North Carolina.

This year, divers will have to collect treasures in the form of numbered oyster shells. Once all the shells have been collected, they are returned to the dive shop for a feast and prize draws.

The annual event is one of the largest gatherings of divers in North Carolina.

In 2024, over 100 divers took part in the event. Last year, the event was an astounding success, with local and international businesses donating over US$45,000 (~€38,237) in prizes and fun promotional items.

With this event still a few months away, you can still take part in the event either as a participant or sponsor.

Donations, contributions and promotional materials can be sent to:  

Treasure Hunt c/o
Discovery Diving Company
414 Orange Street
Beaufort, NC 28516

Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
113,124FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2025 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US