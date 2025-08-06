Disney+ Releases Trailer For Season 2 of ‘Shipwreck Hunters Australia’

Disney+ has released the trailer for the second season of “Shipwreck Hunters Australia.”

The six-episode season features the team consisting of Captain Ash Sutton, Andre Rerekura, Nush Freedman, Johnny Debnam and Ryan Chatfield, joined by expert maritime archaeologists on the hunt for long-lost shipwreck secrets. The missions combine new evidence, archival research and all-out adventure.

In each episode, the team embarks on an expedition to a remote location off the vast coast of Western Australia, which is believed to be the home of more than 1,600 shipwrecks. The plan is to uncover long-lost shipwreck secrets in the hope of making some world-first discoveries.

More than that, the journeys are also about the unique wildlife that calls the waters of Western Australia home and the stunning landscapes that sprawl as far as the eye can see.

According to Disney+:

“Propelled by the unprecedented success of their expeditions featured in season one, which include the incredible historic maritime discovery of the 111-year-old Finnish-owned sailing ship Glenbank, the team are more determined than ever to unearth the treasures that lie beneath the ocean. Obsessed by the wonders of the natural world and fixated by the revelations of untold disasters at sea, the Shipwreck Hunters have leveled up in preparation for what’s ahead. With new locations, even bigger adventures, wild animal encounters and more, the mind-blowing discoveries in season two will have viewers on the edge of their seats.”

When Season 2 was announced to be in production in July 2024, Walt Disney Company Australia and New Zealand Senior Vice President and Managing Director Kylie Watson-Wheeler said:

“The series captivated our audiences worldwide with its mystery, adventure and exploration. We’re excited for this next chapter of shipwreck tales and to see even more breathtaking underwater filmmaking in a place of such rare and true natural beauty.”

While “Shipwreck Hunters Australia” Director and Producer Brendan Hutchens added:

“Our team is absolutely pumped to be setting off on more ocean adventures looking for shipwrecks, uncovering remarkable stories and exploring the spectacular West Australian coast that we love. We are so grateful for the support we have received from Disney, our funding partners and especially from people of all ages and from all over the world who loved season one! So good.”

Check out the Season 2 trailer below.