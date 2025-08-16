Saturday, August 16, 2025
Diving Travel

Dive Buddy Bonaire Releases Full 2026 Schedule

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Buddy Dive Resort Bonaire
Buddy Dive Resort Bonaire

Buddy Dive Resort in Bonaire has announced the full complement of dates for its 2026 schedule.

As you would imagine, with Dive Buddy Bonaire being one of the island’s premier diving destinations, the 2026 schedule is packed with activities that are bound to fit every diver, from experienced technical wreck explorers to kids exploring the underwater world for the first time.

The 2026 Dive Buddy Bonaire schedule looks as follows:

  • April 4-11, 2026, Kids Sea Camp.
  • May 23-29, 2026, Operation CCR.
  • May 30, 2026, through June 20, 2026, Marine Life Education.
  • June 20, 2026, through July 4, 2026, Kids Sea Camp.
  • September 12-18, 2026, Hilma Hooker Week.
  • September 26, 2026, October 2, 2026, Bonaire Tek.
  • November 21-28, Kids Sea Camp.

With so many popular events scheduled to take place, Dive Buddy Bonaire is reminding its guests that these popular events are on a first-come, first-served basis. If you are interested in participating in one of these events, it’s advisable to book early.

You can find out more information about next year’s Dive Buddy Bonaire’s events here.

Dive Buddy Bonaire 2026 Events Schedule
Dive Buddy Bonaire 2026 Events Schedule
SourceDiveNewsWire
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
113,124FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2025 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US