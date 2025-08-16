Dive Buddy Bonaire Releases Full 2026 Schedule

Buddy Dive Resort in Bonaire has announced the full complement of dates for its 2026 schedule.

As you would imagine, with Dive Buddy Bonaire being one of the island’s premier diving destinations, the 2026 schedule is packed with activities that are bound to fit every diver, from experienced technical wreck explorers to kids exploring the underwater world for the first time.

The 2026 Dive Buddy Bonaire schedule looks as follows:

April 4-11, 2026, Kids Sea Camp.

May 23-29, 2026, Operation CCR.

May 30, 2026, through June 20, 2026, Marine Life Education.

June 20, 2026, through July 4, 2026, Kids Sea Camp.

September 12-18, 2026, Hilma Hooker Week.

September 26, 2026, October 2, 2026, Bonaire Tek.

November 21-28, Kids Sea Camp.

With so many popular events scheduled to take place, Dive Buddy Bonaire is reminding its guests that these popular events are on a first-come, first-served basis. If you are interested in participating in one of these events, it’s advisable to book early.

You can find out more information about next year’s Dive Buddy Bonaire’s events here.