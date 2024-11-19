Dive Deeper into Adventure with the Suunto Ocean

Crafted with purpose, fueled by innovation, and designed for explorers above and below the surface.

The Suunto Ocean, a revolutionary dive computer and GPS sports watch, is making waves in the adventure world. DeeperBlue.com got a chance to check it out up close and personal at the 2024 DEMA Show in Las Vegas.

Designed and built in Finland using 100% renewable energy, this cutting-edge device is tailored for thrill-seekers who navigate both the ocean’s depths and mountain peaks. Whether you’re diving into uncharted waters or running through dense trails, the Suunto Ocean is your ultimate adventure companion.

A Device for Every Adventure

Designed to seamlessly transition between water and land, the Suunto Ocean integrates decades of expertise in outdoor technology. Dive enthusiasts will appreciate its multi-gas dive modes (including nitrox), Suunto Bühlmann 16 GF algorithm, and wireless tank pressure monitoring with the Suunto Tank POD. For freedivers, snorkeling modes and customizable alarms elevate safety and enjoyment underwater.

Once back on dry land, this powerhouse offers 95+ sport modes, including trail running, cycling, yoga, and even custom workouts. Featuring a GNSS system for pinpoint accuracy, offline maps and a barometer for weather alerts, it’s perfect for any outdoor pursuit.

High-Performance Design

The Suunto Ocean doesn’t just perform; it excels. Its 1.43” AMOLED display, crafted with sapphire glass and stainless steel, ensures durability and clear readability in any condition. The device’s rechargeable battery lasts up to 60 hours in dive mode and 50 hours with continuous GPS tracking, giving adventurers the freedom to roam without limits.

For daily use, the Suunto Ocean doubles as a health tracker, monitoring heart rate, stress, sleep, steps and calories burned. It offers a glimpse into your overall well-being while preparing you for your next expedition.

Setting a New Standard

Recognized with an ISPO Award for excellence in sports technology, the Suunto Ocean is more than a watch—it’s a trusted companion. This groundbreaking device introduces underwater route tracking in its logbook feature, allowing divers to map their journey beneath the waves.

According to Suunto’s Head of Product Petri Lehtovirta:

“Suunto Ocean embodies nearly 90 years of expertise. It unites our heritage in compasses, dive computers, and outdoor watches, designed and trusted by professionals.”

Sustainably Made, Globally Inspired

In an era where sustainability matters, the Suunto Ocean leads the charge. Manufactured with 100% renewable energy in Finland, its carbon footprint is offset through coastal mangrove restoration projects, benefiting both the planet and marine ecosystems.

Why Choose Suunto Ocean?

Versatility: Dive computer, GPS sports watch, and activity tracker in one.

Dive computer, GPS sports watch, and activity tracker in one. Precision: Best-in-class dive algorithms and outdoor navigation tools.

Best-in-class dive algorithms and outdoor navigation tools. Sustainability: Made with renewable energy and carbon offset.

Made with renewable energy and carbon offset. Style: Durable, sleek, and perfect for everyday wear.

Availability

The Suunto Ocean retails for US$899.95/€799/£725 and is available in three versions, with customizable straps to suit dive, sports or daily styles.

For more information, visit Suunto.com and dive into the future of exploration with the Suunto Ocean — your journey to adventure begins now.