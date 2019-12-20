Divers and dive industry organizations have raised US$220,961 (~199,000 Euros) for the families who lost loved ones in the Conception disaster.

Thirty-four divers perished when the vessel caught fire on September 2nd in California’s Channel Islands.

Bill Ziefle, president and CEO of the Divers Alert Network, said:

“It has been heartening to see the dive industry and the community of divers around the world come together to help those most affected by this terrible tragedy.”

The majority of the donations were made by individuals. In addition to the outpouring of support by divers worldwide, the following organizations contributed to the fund and advanced marketing outreach:

American Academy of Underwater Sciences

California Diving News

Catalina Cylinders

DAN

Dolphin Divers of Sacramento

DUI

Historical Diving Society

NAUI

PADI

PSI/PCI

Scubapro

SDI

SSI

Undercurrent

Upper Ojai Search and Rescue Team

Women Divers Hall of Fame

One hundred percent of the money raised will be given to the victims’ families, and families who lost more than one member will receive a full share for each. Disbursement of the funds will begin by the end of the year, according to DAN.