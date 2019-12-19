If you’re looking for a last-minute present for a budding diver you might know, the folks at PADI have a unique offer that could also help the ocean.

For every PADI eLearning Gift Pass you buy between December 19th and 24th, the dive training agency’s partners from 4ocean have pledged to take 0.5 kilograms/one pound of trash out of the ocean.

A PADI eLearning Gift Pass can be used for any of PADI’s online courses including Open Water Diver, Advanced Open Water Diver, and Enriched Air Diver.

Whether you’re looking for a new dive buddy to go on dive adventures with, or just want a loved one to experience the joy of the underwater world, check out the gift they can enjoy for a lifetime and one you can feel great about.

For more info, go to padi.com.