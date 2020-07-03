Dive Pirates Launch Virtual Challenge to Celebrate Diving While Landlocked

In its 16th year of celebrating life after injury and changing lives through adaptive diving, the Dive Pirates Foundation has found a fun way to continue one of its trip traditions while awaiting the lifting of travel restrictions which delayed the organization’s annual trip to Cayman Brac.

According to Dive Pirates President and Co-Founder Sophie Wimberley:

“This year we’ve kicked off the ‘Virtual Deep Down Challenge’ asking our recipients, members, and anyone who would like to play along to take a picture of how they are celebrating diving while landlocked, be creative with it, and use it to launch their own online fundraiser.”

Usually this time of year, the foundation hosts a large trip to Cayman Brac Beach Resort and Reef Divers II with its annual recipients (adaptive scuba divers), returning recipients, friends, supporters and family; a total crew of approximately 75 people of all abilities welcoming new recipients to the fold and rallying around them as they complete their open water certifications and explore the underwater world uninhibited by mobility issues on land.

Leading up to the trip, trip-goers rally to fundraise to pay the adventure forward and dedicate one dive to honor the pledges received in their name. This year, the foundation is keeping connected with its base while inviting the world to join in the fun.

After taking to her pool recently with fins on, Dive Pirates rash guard, headphones and a strategically-placed laptop to take conference calls, Wimberley mused:

“There will be a prize for the most creative picture, so make us laugh! Be sure to include #DivePiratesWanderlust, and we just ask that if you use your shower, tub, sprinkler, etcetera to be safety conscious, and by all means remained clothed.”

The challenge runs now through July 16th, 2020 and prizes for playing include:

Best Photo: $100 coupon to the Dive Pirates Store.

Raise $250 or more: Receive a Dive Pirates mask to cover your booty!

Raise the most by July 16th: Win an Aqualung i200c Dive Computer.

Raise the most as a team: Win a limited run trip shirt honoring the 2020 postponed trip. (teams up to 12 people allowed)

Participate in any way and receive 10% off the Dive Pirates Store.

For more info about the challenge, go to divepirates.org.