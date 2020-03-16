With the COVID-19 pandemic affecting every major industry around the world — including the travel and dive industry — leaders of two of the top dive training agencies are individually telling their members that “we’re in this together.”

PADI Worldwide CEO Drew Richardson wrote in a letter to members:

“As President and CEO of the dive industry’s leading membership organization, I care deeply about the safety of our members, the safety of divers, and the health of your business. The recent outbreak of COVID-19 is affecting communities and businesses all over the world, especially those that are dependent on travel, and the dive industry is no exception. I want to assure you that our international network of PADI® Regional Teams remain committed to supporting PADI Professional, Retail and Resort Members during challenging times like these. We’re in this together.”

Richardson also said he has authorized an immediate membership support package to help stimulate business. You can check that out here.

Brian Carney, president of International Training which encompasses agencies like SDI, TDI, Performance Freediving International and others, said in a video message:

“As a father, boss, co-worker and a vendor, I care about helping those in need. With this uncertainty and not knowing your needs, we’re reaching out to the members of the diving industry, regardless if you’re a member of ours or not, to work together to develop resources you and your family need to weather these trying times.”

Check out Carney’s full video message below.