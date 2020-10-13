Diveheart Wins 2020 Sharecare Award In Healthy Living Category

Scuba diving nonprofit Diveheart has won a 2020 Sharecare Award in the “Healthy Living” category.

The nonprofit organization won the award for its work on “Diving Past Boundaries,” where two young men with spinal cord injuries joined Diveheart and were able to enjoy the wonders of the underwater world.

Established by Sharecare in association with the New York Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, the Sharecare Awards promote and reward excellence for the best productions and programming in health and well-being.

Diveheart is one of 16 winners in the second annual Sharecare Awards across categories spanning various media formats and health topics. Each category winner in 2020 is honored through custom social campaigns featuring a range of health and well-being influencers and celebrity activists, including nine-time NBA All-Star Dominique Wilkins, Olympic Gold Medalist Scott Hamilton, and meditation and mindfulness expert Deepak Chopra.

According to Diveheart Executive Director Tinamarie Hernandez:

“How exciting it is to have our work and our mission recognized. This year has been tough on everyone, but we will continue to move forward and bring hope and healing to as many people as we can!”

Entries were judged by the Sharecare Awards Academy of Judges — a curated team of leading healthcare and media professionals with expertise in each of the competition categories. The Sharecare Award in each category was determined after a second round of judging by the deans of the Academy of Judges and a committee of additional experts.

Donna Hill Howes, chief nursing officer and senior vice president of corporate partnerships at Sharecare, said:

“In today’s health environment, the impact of creative content and programming that spark awareness and action is more evident than ever, and we’re proud that this year’s Sharecare Award winners represent the industry’s most impactful productions that are making a difference. By elevating the contributions of this year’s winners, we hope to inspire others within the industry to effect positive change and outcomes by illuminating the most important health issues facing our world today.”

For more information about the Sharecare Awards, go to sharecareawards.org.

And for more info about Diveheart, go to diveheart.org.