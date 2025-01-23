Divers Alert Network Launches New ‘DANCast’ Podcast Series

The Divers Alert Network has launched the DANCast, a new podcast that delivers safety insights through conversations with divers from across the industry.

The series will combine practical knowledge with personal stories to inform and inspire. Building on DAN’s educational mission, the podcast is intended to enhance listeners’ knowledge and empower them to make safer, smarter decisions during their own adventures.

The show will bring together a variety of voices — safety and medical experts, researchers, equipment manufacturers, underwater photographers and filmmakers, dive operators and other professionals who believe in DAN’s mission.

According to DAN:

“Listeners can expect in-depth discussions of scientific research, training practices, technological innovations, conservation efforts, underwater imaging and more.”

The DANcast’s first season debuted January 22, and includes episodes recorded live at the 2024 DEMA Show in Las Vegas. The premiere episode is a conversation with Howard and Michele Hall of Howard Hall Productions, creators of acclaimed marine wildlife and natural history films, including IMAX theatrical features.

New episodes will be released every two weeks.

The DANcast is available on Spotify and YouTube.

For more information on how to listen on a different podcast listening platform, go to DAN.org/Podcast.