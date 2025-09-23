Divers Retrieve Artifacts From The Britannic Wreck

Technical divers have successfully retrieved a range of artifacts from the world-renowned wreck HMHS Britannic.

The dives were carried out over the summer; however, the Greek Ministry of Culture has only just made the finds public. Items recovered include the ship’s lookout bell, ceramic tiles from the Turkish baths and binoculars.

The expedition was organized by British historian Simon Mills, founder of the Britannic Foundation and owner of the wreck. He assembled an all-star team of 11 technical divers, including:

Evan Kovacs

Richie Kohler

Katy Kohler

Stewie Andrews

Michael Barnette

Perry Brandes

Barry McGill

Edoardo Pavia

Richie Stevenson

Patrick Valkenborghs

George Vandoros

Commenting on the effort, Evan Kovacs, expedition leader and owner of Marine Imaging Technologies, stated:

“Since 2019 we have been working with the Ephorate and Simon to conduct the first-ever systematic documentation and exploration of the Britannic’s interior. We have found hints of her former opulence and seen the remnants of her last mission as a hospital ship carrying wounded soldiers. The recoveries this year are a remarkable achievement, especially considering the depth she lies at.”

While the team’s Dive Safety Officer Katy Kohler added:

“Exploration at a depth of 120m, especially within an overhead environment, carries significant risk. Over the past 15 years, access to the Britannic has been highly restricted, and during that period, two divers have tragically lost their lives. Our approach is always team-oriented, prioritizing the safety of everyone involved. While some may attribute our success to luck, in reality it is the result of countless hours each year spent reviewing incidents, analyzing behaviors, and studying near misses in order to refine and improve our planning.”