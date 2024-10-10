Thursday, October 10, 2024
Diving Talks 2024 Will Feature Exclusive Debates on Underwater Exploration, Record Breakers

John Liang
By John Liang

-

Art Exhibit at Diving Talks

The upcoming Diving Talks 2024 conference in Portugal will feature a pair of exclusive debates on underwater exploration and breaking records.

Saturday, October 19th, will highlight a debate on “What drives the world’s top divers to push the boundaries of underwater exploration?”

Specifically:

“In this exclusive Diving Talks debate, legendary explorers reveal the passion that fuels their thirst for discovery, the extreme challenges they face, and how cutting-edge technology is transforming the future of exploration.”

The following day will feature a debate on “What can be learned from the record breakers?”:

“Those who break records in diving achieve some amazing things. They are battling physical, psychological and physiological stressors to achieve their goals. However, records don’t just happen, they involve learning, and that involves failures. Often, we don’t hear about the ‘iceberg below the surface’ i.e., failures, learning opportunities, near misses, as we only see or hear about the tip above water i.e., the successful outcome. This debate will explore the lessons these divers can offer the community for motivation, learning, and development.”

Tickets to the conference can be booked at https://www.divingtalks.com/tickets/, while the full schedule can be found at https://www.divingtalks.com/the-talks/.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

