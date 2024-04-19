Documentary On The Prevalence Of Plastics Everywhere Airing This Month

Scientists estimate that 33 billion pounds — nearly 15 billion kilos — of plastic wash into the ocean every year. That equates to about two garbage trucks’ worth of plastic entering the ocean every minute.

Plastic has been found in every corner of the world and has turned up in drinking water, beer, salt, honey and more. It’s also one of the greatest contributors to climate change.

In fact, if plastic were a country, it would be the fifth-largest emitter of greenhouse gases in the world.

This month, the Emmy award-winning documentary “We’re All Plastic People Now” directed by Rory Fielding will be streaming on PBS channels in the USA.

The documentary investigates the pervasiveness of plastic pollution in our lives, including its impact on communities, health and the ocean. The film features actor, environmental activist and Oceana Board Member Ted Danson as well as Oceana Campaign Director Christy Leavitt.

According to Danson:

“Many years ago, I took my two young daughters to the beach on a beautiful day when we encountered a sign that read, ‘No Swimming. Water Polluted. My kids asked me how that was possible, and I had no answer for them. That moment was my awakening and ever since, I’ve been devoted to the preservation of our majestic oceans and fragile environment. Plastic has been found everywhere. From the deepest part of our oceans to the peaks of the tallest mountains — it’s even within our own bodies. We’re only just beginning to understand its effects upon us and our world. ‘We’re All Plastic People Now’ is alarming, but it shows us that change is possible and should spark the kind of real conversation necessary for us to turn the tide on the plastic pollution crisis.”

While Leavitt added:

“Rory Fielding’s ‘We’re All Plastic People Now’ shows the harrowing reality of how prevalent plastic pollution is in our lives. Plastic is all around us, from the air we breathe to the water we drink. The solution to the plastic crisis is to stop plastic pollution at the source. We must reduce the production and use of unnecessary single-use plastic and move to refillable and reusable systems. Americans are sick of plastic pollution; 77% of U.S. voters support national policies that reduce single-use plastic. We can build a future where plastic no longer prevails if we stop the flow of unnecessary single-use plastic and invest in reusable systems. Policies like the federal Break Free From Plastic Pollution Act will do just that.”

Check out the trailer to the documentary below.