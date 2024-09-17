Dolphin Project Lauds Disney’s Decision To Remove Dolphins, Manatee From ‘Seas With Nemo’ Attraction

The Dolphin Project is applauding Walt Disney World’s recent announcement that it will be moving its three dolphins and a manatee out of its “The Seas With Nemo and Friends” attraction.

The three dolphins will be relocated to the Gulfarium Marine Adventure Park facility next month, according to Disney:

“This decision came after a comprehensive evaluation as to what is best for these dolphins as infrastructure work progresses at The Seas. Through the extraordinary care from our team, these three male dolphins have thrived and led long lives and we will continue to be a resource while they receive the best possible care after they are moved.”

The last day guests will be able to interact with the dolphins — Ranier, Calvin and Malabar — will be October 19th, according to press reports.

Additionally, Lou the manatee will be relocated to a manatee rehab center in the state of Florida, according to Disney:

“Soon after that, we will receive one other manatee to be a companion with Lil Joe, the other manatee currently in our care. This is being done as part of a broader set of manatee moves around the state recommended by the MRP and USFWS which directs and manages the rehabilitation and conservation of manatees throughout Florida. While we will greatly miss Lou, we do look forward to aiding this other manatee in the next stage of rehabilitation as we continue to do our part in addressing the manatee crisis in Florida, which has seen declining manatee populations in the past few years.”

In an Instagram post, the Dolphin Project lauded Disney’s move, although with a caveat:

“While we are happy to hear #Disney will no longer use these animals for interaction programs within their theme parks, we hope there may be an opportunity to work together for these dolphins to be retired in a true sanctuary, rather than for them to be sent to another marine park.”

Disney added in its statement:

“For decades, Walt Disney World has provided extraordinary care for thousands of fish and marine mammals – including dolphins and manatees that have served as ambassadors for their species, inspiring us about marine mammals and aiding in conservation and research efforts. As we look to the future of The Seas with Nemo & Friends at EPCOT, we are making some changes that require careful thought, prioritizing the wellbeing of these sensitive marine mammals.”