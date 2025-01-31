DPG 2024 Masters Underwater Imaging Competition Winners Announced

DivePhotoGuide (DPG) has announced the winning images and short films ?in the 2024 edition of the DPG Masters Underwater Imaging Competition.

Thousands of photographers and filmmakers from dozens of countries competed in what has become known as the “World Championship” of international underwater imaging events.

The competition invited submissions to eight image categories and one video category, with entries evaluated by a panel of award-winning underwater photographers: Nicolas Remy, Steven Kovacs, Shane Gross, Tanya Houppermans, Imran Ahmad and Andy Sallmon.

This year’s overall winner was Canadian videographer Eiko Jones, whose film, “The Journey,” captures the drama-filled life cycle of salmon in the rivers of British Columbia, Canada. The first place winner in the Short Film category earned Jones the title “DPG Grand Master 2024.”

The first place winners in the other categories were: Vanessa Mignon (Traditional), Andrea Michelutti (Macro, Compact), Massimo Zannini (Wide Angle), Luc Rooman (Over-Under), Matthew Mak (Conservation), André Moyo (Blackwater) and Filippo Borghi (Portfolio).

The organizers said 15 percent of entry proceeds will once again be donated to marine conservation efforts.

Check out Jones’ winning video below, and all the winners at underwatercompetition.com.

(Featured image: Copyright © Andrea Michelutti | UnderwaterCompetition.com)