Thursday, October 2, 2025
DYNAMICNORD Unveils New 7mm 3-finger Diving Gloves With Kevlar Reinforcement

John Liang
-

DYNAMICNORD Unveils New 3-finger Diving Gloves (Image credit: DYNAMICNORD)
The folks at DYNAMICNORD this week unveiled the company’s new 3-finger diving gloves.

The new gloves are constructed from premium neoprene in a 7mm thickness, providing thermal insulation even during extended dives in cold waters. Particularly noteworthy is the Kevlar reinforcement on palms and fingertips, which ensures grip and durability.

The design of the 3-finger gloves not only offers protection against hypothermia, but also reliable protection against abrasions and cuts as well as stings from marine creatures and mechanical damage during underwater work. The smooth-skin finish at the wrists ensures a perfect seal and prevents water ingress, further optimizing thermal insulation, according to the company.

DYNAMICNORD Unveils New 3-finger Diving Gloves (Image credit: DYNAMICNORD)
DYNAMICNORD has placed particular emphasis on wearing comfort: the ergonomic cut follows the natural hand shape and enables fatigue-free operation even during extended dives.

The practical tab at the wrists facilitates donning and doffing – an important comfort factor that is especially appreciated during multiple dives per day.

The gloves are available in sizes S-2XL and will retail for £86/~€99/~US$116.

You can find the gloves at DYNAMICNORD dealers and in the online shop.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

