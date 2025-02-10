DYNAMICNORD Unveils New RF-40 Fins

DYNAMICNORD has introduced its mew RF-40 open-heel fin.

The RF-40 open-heel fin’s blade features innovative water channels that allow the diver to perform both technical and recreational kicks with maximum propulsion. The power is efficiently transmitted from the foot pocket and sole to the blade for kick stability and maneuverability.

The foot pocket of the open-heel fin has a smart bungee strap that enables the diver to make small length adjustments without using any tools. This way, the fin can be used with neoprene boots or with a drysuit. The heel pad has a large finger loop that is easy to grasp even when wearing gloves, making donning and doffing the fin a breeze.

The RF-40 fins are available from DYNAMICNORD dealers in six colors: blue, grey, orange, purple, red and yellow.

The RF-40 retails for £127/~€153/~US$157 in sizes M-XL.