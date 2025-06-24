DYNAMICNORD Unveils New SE Wetsuit Series

The folks at DYNAMICNORD have unveiled a new SE series of neoprene wetsuits in a camouflage blue color.

The DYNAMICNORD SE series wetsuits feature a unique camouflage design and protect you while offering optimum freedom of movement and keeping the body warm.

Made from abrasion-resistant limestone neoprene, the SE-C wetsuits are built to last, while at the same time being soft and stretchy to offer all divers a high degree of comfort.

The SE series suits are sealed thanks to their back zipper with flap and their design allows you to easily close and open them by yourself. They also have reinforced shoulders and knees to protect high-wear areas and extend the life of your neoprene suit.

The SE camouflage series suits are available in neoprene thicknesses of 3 and 5mm. They’re available in Men’s sizes S to 3XL, while women’s sizes are available in S to 2XL.

Prices range from £183/~US$248/~€214 to £238/~$322/~€278.

For more info, go to dynamicnord.com.