Saturday, October 12, 2024
Explorer Ventures Launches Fall Savings Promotion

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

Explorer Ventures Fall Savings Wide
Explorer Ventures Fleet has announced the launch of its fall promotion, giving you up to US$700 (~€640) off select cruises.

The new promotion is for departures aboard the Caribbean Explorer II and Turks & Caicos Explorer II, and applies to the following bookings:

  • Caribbean Explorer II itineraries departing: November  23, 30, and December 7, 2024  (Saba, St. Kitts, and St. Maarten)
  • Turks & Caicos Explorer II: itineraries departing: November 9, 2024.

In addition to the above, Explorer Ventures Fleet is also offering last-minute discount deals aboard the Black Pearl Explorer in Palau. 

You can find out more information here

Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

