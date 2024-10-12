Explorer Ventures Launches Fall Savings Promotion

Explorer Ventures Fleet has announced the launch of its fall promotion, giving you up to US$700 (~€640) off select cruises.

The new promotion is for departures aboard the Caribbean Explorer II and Turks & Caicos Explorer II, and applies to the following bookings:

Caribbean Explorer II itineraries departing: November 23, 30, and December 7, 2024 (Saba, St. Kitts, and St. Maarten)

Turks & Caicos Explorer II: itineraries departing: November 9, 2024.

In addition to the above, Explorer Ventures Fleet is also offering last-minute discount deals aboard the Black Pearl Explorer in Palau.

You can find out more information here.